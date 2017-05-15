JOHANNESBURG May 15 Mobile operator Vodacom Group's full-year earnings rose 4.5 percent, driven by strong customer growth in its local market, the South African company said on Monday.

Vodacom, which is 65 percent owned by Vodafone, said subscribers increased by 8.6 percent to 37.1 million in South Africa, while customers in its international markets rose by 2.5 million for the year ended March 31.

Headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items - came in at 923 cents in the year ended March, compared with 883 cents a year earlier.

Vodacom declared a final dividend per share of 435 cents, same as the previous year. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)