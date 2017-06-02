JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South African telecoms
operator Vodacom Group said on Friday it's second
biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC),
will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion)
takeover of Kenya's Safaricom.
The PIC, which includes the Government Employees Pension
Fund, holds a 15.63 percent interest in Vodacom Group.
UK-based group Vodafone moved to consolidate two of
its African interests in May with the sale of a 35 percent stake
in Kenya's Safaricom to Vodacom in exchange for an increased
stake in the South African company where it is already majority
owner.
($1 = 12.9420 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Greg Mahlich)