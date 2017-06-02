(Adds quote, details)
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South African telecoms
operator Vodacom Group said on Friday its second
biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC),
will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion)
takeover of Kenya's Safaricom.
The PIC, which includes the Government Employees Pension
Fund, holds a 15.63 percent interest in Vodacom Group.
UK-based group Vodafone moved to consolidate two of
its African interests in May with the sale of a 35 percent stake
in Kenya's Safaricom to Vodacom in exchange for an increased
stake in the South African company where it is already majority
owner.
"In its letter of support, the PIC has undertaken to vote in
favour of the resolutions required to implement the proposed
transaction at the general meeting to be convened by Vodacom
Group," the company said in a statement.
Vodacom shares were up 0.23 percent to 164.09 rand at 1033
GMT.
The PIC was not available for immediate comment.
($1 = 12.9420 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Greg Mahlich and Jason
Neely)