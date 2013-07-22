JOHANNESBURG, July 22 Vodacom's Tanzanian unit will sell all of its base stations to Helios Towers Tanzania in a cash and equity deal worth up to $100 million, the tower operator said in a statement.

Vodacom will hand over 1,149 towers in exchange for cash and a 24.5 percent stake in the Tanzanian affiliate of Helios Towers Africa. A Helios spokesman said the deal was worth between $50 to $100 million.

Helios buys or builds transmission towers used by mobile operators and leases them to telecoms service providers.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approval but will increase Helios' tower coverage to 4,700 units in Africa when concluded. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)