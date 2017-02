JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South Africa's biggest wireless phone operator Vodacom has slashed data prices for its prepaid and top-up users by 42 percent, it said on Thursday.

Vodacom, majority owned by Britain's Vodafone , said last month competition was intense and that it expected pricing pressure to continue.

The company competes with MTN Group , unlisted Cell C and Neotel. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)