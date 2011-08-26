BRIEF-Sierra Wireless Q4 earnings per share $0.49
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 Workers at South Africa's biggest wireless phone operator threatened to launch a strike over better pay and what they called "union bashing", trade union leaders said on Friday.
"We demand that Vodacom should open their doors for union representatives to come and negotiate with them in good faith, reinstate all our members and their benefits," Communication Workers Union said in statement.
"If Vodacom is arrogant on this matter we will organise our members and workers to down tools and shut it down, and further launch a campaign for all South African people to stop using their network."
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
