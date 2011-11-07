* H1 diluted headline EPS 322.3 cents vs 303 cents

* H1 revenue R31.75 bln vs R29.52 bln

* Shares up 17 pct this year, vs flat index

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 Vodacom Group , the South African unit of Britian's Vodafone Plc reported a slight percent rise in first-half profit on Monday, helped by continued growth in its mobile data business and expansion outside its home market.

However, the company cautioned that it expects growth to slow in the second half.

Vodacom, which also operates in Tanzania, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 322.3 cents in the six months to end-September, compared with 303 cents a year earlier.

Vodacom has been increasing its revenue from mobile data, which is seen as having a huge growth potential in Africa, where fixed-line Internet access is still rare.

Although it boasts the largest market share in South Africa, Vodacom is dwarfed elsewhere by bigger rival MTN Group .

Revenue totalled 31.75 billion rand ($4 billion) compared with 29.52 billion rand a year earlier.

Revenue from data rose by more than 30 percent, while customers increased by more than 20 percent both in South Africa and in international markets.

The company also hiked its first-half dividend to 260 cents from 180 cents.

Shares of Vodacom are up nearly 17 percent so far this year, compared with a flat Johannesburg Top-40 index . ($1 = 7.881 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan)