* H1 headline EPS 322.3 cents vs 303 cents
* H1 revenue R31.75 bln vs R29.52 bln
* Shares down 1 pct, underperform benchmark
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 Vodacom Group , the
South African unit of Britain's Vodafone Plc , warned it
expected leaner growth in the second-half, hit by tougher
competition and weaker consumer spending.
Vodacom, which reported a 6 percent rise in first-half
profit, has been helped by increasing revenue from mobile data,
which is seen as a major growth driver in developing Africa.
The telecom has also been targeting much-needed growth
outside South Africa. While it has the largest market share at
home, Vodacom is dwarfed elsewhere on the continent by rival MTN
Group .
But even fast-growing Africa is not immune to the global
downturn, and Vodacom said it expects growth to slow in the
second half, as competition puts pressure on prices, and
customers spend less.
"We are concerned about the state of the consumer and we
believe that may work its way through into our numbers," Chief
Financial Officer Rob Shuter told reporters on a conference call
on Monday.
Data revenue increased by 31 percent in the six months to
end-September, Vodacom said in a statement. Customers increased
by more than 20 percent in both South Africa and its
international businesses.
Outside of South Africa, Vodacom has operations in
Democratic Republic of Congo -- where it has been locked in a
long dispute with its local partner -- and a handful of smaller
markets such as Tanzania, Mozambique, and Lesotho.
"They are continuing to do better than their competitors in
the data space. Certainly, from a shareholder's perspective,
Vodacom's data strategy seems to be the most effective," said
David Lerche, an analyst at Avior Research.
"Growth is likely to slow ... but I wouldn't be too worried,
I don't see it falling off a cliff."
EYES ON AFRICA
Vodacom is looking for further expansion in Africa, albeit
on a small scale and, ideally, in countries adjacent to existing
operations, CFO Shuter said.
"We do think there are acquisition opportunities for us. In
the medium-term they look to be relatively modest in size," he
said.
"A country like Malawi, like a few other countries, would be
an attractive destination for us."
Malawi's Daily Times newspaper reported in September that
Vodacom was in talks to buy a stake in local operator Telekom
Networks Malawi Ltd .
Diluted headline earnings per share totalled 322.3 cents in
the six months to end-September, compared with 303 cents a year
earlier.
Revenue totalled 31.75 billion rand ($4 billion) compared
with 29.52 billion a year earlier.
The company also hiked its first-half dividend to 260 cents
from 180 cents.
Shares of Vodacom were down nearly 1 percent at 88.39 rand
at 0825 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent decline in the
benchmark Top-40 index .
Vodacom's shares are up nearly 17 percent so far this year,
outperforming a flat Top-40 index.
($1 = 7.881 South African Rand)
