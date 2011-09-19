LILONGWE, Sept 19 South Africa's Vodacom
is in talks to buy a stake in mobile operator Telekom
Networks Malawi , the Daily Times newspaper said on
Monday, citing unidentified sources.
Vodacom, which is majority owned by Britian's Vodafone
, had previously shown interest in TNM, the paper quoted
the sources as saying. TMN has since streamlined some of its
businesses to bring them closer in line with how Vodacom
operates, the sources said.
TNM officials were not immediately available for comment.
Vodacom's CEO for international operations, Johan Dennelind,
said in a statement the company would look at expansion
opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa, but declined to comment on
specific countries or companies.
Vodacom is the dominant mobile carrier in South Africa, but
is dwarfed on the continent by rival MTN Group . In
addition to its home market, it has operations in Tanzania, the
Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Lesotho.
Malawi has a population of 13 million people who rely
heavily on mobile phones for communication.
(Reporting by Mabvuto Banda; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Jon Herskovitz)