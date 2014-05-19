May 19 (Reuters) -

* Acquisition of neotel

* Vodacom - shareholders of company ("shareholders") are advised that vodacom has entered into an agreement with shareholders of neotel proprietary limited

* Vodacom will acquire 100% of issued share capital in and shareholder loan claims against neotel

* For a cash consideration equivalent to an enterprise value of zar 7.0bn

* Vodacom will fund acquisition through available cash resources and existing credit facilitiesTransaction remains subject to fulfilment of a number of conditions precedent

* Transaction remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

* Transaction is expected to close before end of current financial year, although will be dependent of timing of requisite regulatory approvals.