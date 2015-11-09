(Adds share price, detail, comment from CEO)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 South African mobile phone
operator Vodacom on Monday reported a 6 percent rise in
half-year profit, buoyed by sharp growth in data revenue.
The South African unit of Britain's Vodafone has
spent billions to expand its network in recent years with a
strong focus on providing faster internet to its customers as
more of them get smartphones.
"We're becoming more of a big data provider, an internet
provider if you like," Vodacom Group Chief Executive Shameel
Joosub said in a conference call with reporters.
The company said headline earnings per share - the main
profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off
items - rose to 440 cents from 415 cents, in the six months
ended Sept. 30.
Data revenue was up 33.5 percent as Vodacom increased 4G
coverage in its home market, the company said.
"In South Africa, LTE/4G coverage increased from 32.2
percent to 46.8 percent," said Joosub.
Customers that have access to 4G have increased to nearly 2
million in Africa's most advanced economy and they use almost
three times more data than those stuck with lower speeds, Joosub
said in a statement released with the results.
The company is forming partnerships with content providers
to get its customers to consume more videos and music on smart
devices as it tries to rake in more data revenue.
"We need to play more in the content space," Joosub said.
Vodacom's smartphone users consume around 425 MB of data per
month, compared to 2 GB in the U.S. and Britain which Joosub
sees as an opportunity for growth.
Shares in Vodacom were up 1.5 percent to 150.73 rand by 0755
GMT.
