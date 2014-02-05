JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 Vodacom Group Ltd : * Says group revenue increased 10.5% (7.9%*) to R20 219 million * Says group data revenue increased 40.7% to R3 611 million, now 22.2% of

service revenue * Says group service revenue increased 6.4% to R16 248, up 3.4%* on a

normalised basis and in line with guidance * Active customers grew 12.3% to 56.0 million and active data customers grew

27.9% to 23.7 million * Says south africa service revenue grew 0.6% (3.4% excluding mtr's) * Says international service revenue up 32.6% (15.1 %*)