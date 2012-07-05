JOHANNESBURG, July 5 Shares of South Africa's Vodacom were little changed at the start of trade on Thursday as investors took in their stride news the mobile operator's chief executive will step down next year.

Vodacom, a unit of Britain's Vodafone Plc, said in a statement that Pieter Uys would leave the company in March and be replaced by Shameel Joosub.

Joosub, currently the head of Vodafone Spain, will take his new appointment from Sept. 1 this year to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

Shares of Vodacom were little changed at 96.09 rand at 0708 GMT. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)