Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Vodacom Group Ltd :
* Added 7.2 million customers to take our total customer base to 61 million and increasing revenue by 2.3 pct to r37.5 billion
* Impact of lower MTRs was to reduce service revenue by almost a billion rand in H1
* H1 group revenue increased by 2.3 pct to r37 546 million
* H1 HEPS declined 5.5% to 415 cents and EPS decreased by 4.7% to 422 cents
* Conditions are expected to remain challenging in short-term, particularly in South Africa
* Revised medium term (three years) EBITDA guidance to mid single digit growth, from mid-to-high single digit growth previously announced
* Medium term guidance for service revenue of low single digit growth and capex of 14-17 pct of group revenue remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)