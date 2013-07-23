LONDON, July 23 The chairman of the world's
second-largest mobile operator Vodafone said that the
group would seriously consider any offer for its stake in its
U.S. joint venture Verizon Wireless, but that there was nothing
new to announce on Tuesday.
Vodafone's partner Verizon Communications has made
little secret of its desire to buy out Vodafone in a
multi-billion dollar deal that would be one of the largest of
all time.
The company's chairman, Gerard Kleisterlee, was speaking at
Vodafone's annual meeting in London.
Vodafone owns a 45 percent stake in the U.S. joint venture
and said in May that it would consider an offer but it was
comfortable with the status quo.