LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Vodafone was forced to include investor protection for the first time ever in regards to a planned 3-4bn bond issue next week, after push back over a lack of covenants forced the telco to shelve a multi-billion dollar deal in November.

Vodafone hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and ING to arrange investor calls on Friday ahead of a four-tranche euro deal, which could come as early as Monday, a lead bank confirmed.

But Vodafone is taking no risks this time around and is offering a change of control put option for the new bonds.

"Vodafone are suddenly having to change their tactics after having to pull their US deal, they're also running through around 6.5bn of commercial paper, so they need access to the capital markets again," one investor said.

Investors said the change of control language is imperative to the deal's success, but some still have concerns that future M&A deals could ratchet up leverage.

Liberty Global and Vodafone announced on Monday a new 50-50 joint venture that will combine their Dutch businesses, which some credit analyst think could be a prelude to a wider combination of the two companies.

Liberty targets up to 5x leverage on its European businesses, all of which have high-yield credit ratings.

In addition, some say that the provisions could prompt investors to demand the same covenants for Vodafone's existing bonds.

"The CoC will divide opinion. It's against Vodafone's style to do this but they had little choice after the last deal being pulled," said a banker away from the deal.

"It also gives the buyside more leverage to change the language of the bonds they already hold."

The change of control option is triggered if more than 50% of Vodafone is acquired and the company loses its investment grade rating as a result, according to documents seen by IFR.

TALK IS CHEAP

Despite the change of control options being added, investors are still banking on receiving a premium for the new bonds while market conditions remain volatile.

"We've been underweight due to the acquisition risk and general market volatility, but now they've included the CoC, we could go overweight if it comes cheap enough. The premium is likely to be chunky and their outstandings have widened a fair bit," one investor said.

"We'll buy and then sell it back down again," said another.

Vodafone's outstanding curve widened around 15bp since the news of the potential new supply was announced on Friday morning, with its 1.875% Jun 2025s bid 16bp wider to 133bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb prices.

"To announce a mandate for a deal on Monday, at the earliest, on a weak Friday is a foolish move, you should never take weekend risk," a syndicate banker away from the deal said.

Vodafone also attracted attention on Thursday when it began marketing a £2.88bn convertible bond, although the deal did not price until the following day due to a dispute over the convertibility terms.

As part of their own hedging effort the lead managers JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley bought 45% of the bonds.

Vodafone is rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ (all stable), and will be using funds from the convertible and for the upcoming bond issue for general corporate purposes, according to a lead. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Smith.)