LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's Vodafone said on Tuesday it would partner with Asia's Conexus Mobile Alliance, expanding its market presence in Asia and allowing it to offer cheaper roaming prices and better network coverage in the region.

The telecoms giant said it would work with as many of the Conexus partners as possible, including NTT DOCOMO in Japan, Hutchison Telecom in Hong Kong and FarEasTone in Taiwan.

Conexus member customers would also receive greater support in Vodafone's footprint, the company said.

Agreements with Conexus members would replace any existing partner agreements when they expired, Vodafone said, with the exception of India, where it already operates under its own brand.

