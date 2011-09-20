(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's Vodafone said
on Tuesday it would partner with Asia's Conexus Mobile Alliance,
expanding its market presence in Asia and allowing it to offer
cheaper roaming prices and better network coverage in the
region.
The telecoms giant said it would work with as many of the
Conexus partners as possible, including NTT DOCOMO in
Japan, Hutchison Telecom in Hong Kong and FarEasTone
in Taiwan.
Conexus member customers would also receive greater support
in Vodafone's footprint, the company said.
Agreements with Conexus members would replace any existing
partner agreements when they expired, Vodafone said, with the
exception of India, where it already operates under its own
brand.
Conexus, which was established five years ago, has about 321
million customers across its 11 member operators, according to
the statement.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)