LONDON, June 28 Philipp Humm, who quit the top
job at T-Mobile USA on Wednesday, said on Thursday he would
become chief executive of northern and central Europe for
Vodafone from October 1.
Humm joins Vodafone from his role as president and chief
executive of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA to
oversee the British firm's presence in such markets as Germany,
Britain, Turkey and the Czech Republic.
Vodafone's operations in northern Europe have held up well
in recent years despite the pressures on consumer spending,
which has helped to offset the slump in spending in southern
Europe.
Vodafone said on Thursday it would split its European region
into two between northern and central Europe, and southern
Europe, with the chief executive of Vodafone Italy Paolo
Bertoluzzo taking the top job over the latter.
He will oversee such markets as Italy, Spain, Portugal and
Greece.
"Our new regional structure will underpin our strategy
focused on meeting our customers' long-term needs, and Paolo and
Philipp will be strong additions to the Vodafone group executive
committee," Vittorio Colao said in a statement.
T-Mobile USA said on Wednesday that Humm was leaving for
personal reasons to spend more time with his family, but in a
letter to employees Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Rene
Obermann said Humm was leaving to join a competitor.
