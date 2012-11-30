BRIEF-TPC Group names Bart de Jong CFO
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 30 Vodafone Group PLC : * New group enterprise unit & cww integration update * Creation of a new group enterprise unit, effective from 1 January 2013 * Nick Jeffery,currently CEO of cww to be appointed group enterprise director
responsible for the new unit * There is strong customer demand for combined products and services * Expected to deliver cash flow synergies of £150 million to £200 million per
annum by March 2016 * Expect to incur cumulative integration costs of approximately £500 million by
March 2016
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Encana Corp, Canada's No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday, helped by a cash tax recovery.