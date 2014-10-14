* Vodafone's New Zealand move is model for cable strategy

* Company has invested heavily in European cable

* Telecoms companies fight to offer broad range of services

By Kate Holton

LONDON, Oct 14 For those investors questioning the potential of Vodafone's 12 billion pound ($19 billion) move into the European cable business, the company's experience in New Zealand shows what can be achieved.

With revenues sliding at an alarming rate in Europe, the British mobile operator has embarked on a programme to buy large fixed-line broadband assets such as Spain's Ono and Germany's Kabel Deutschland to offer more services to customers.

While the company is still integrating the two big assets in Europe, it is much further down the line in New Zealand where it bought the smaller TelstraClear for around $670 million in 2012.

"If we look back over the last two years, and what has happened in our market, we would have been under (a lot of) pressure in our core mobile business if we hadn't made the acquisition," Vodafone New Zealand CEO Russell Stanners told Reuters in an interview.

"While we are not the largest market in the Vodafone group, we would say that we're the furthest down the strategy globally. And it's absolutely the right strategy for us."

The conditions Vodafone had faced in New Zealand were not unlike those confronting it today in its big European markets, where organic service revenues have fallen for the last six years, including a 9 percent drop in its last financial year.

In New Zealand, an aggressive entrant made the mobile sector highly competitive, sending Vodafone's market share sliding from 50 percent in 2010 to 42 percent in just two years.

In fixed-line, it was stuck at 13 percent, behind Telstra on 16 percent and way behind leader Telecom, now called Spark on 49 percent, according to communications reports.

But by 2013, the market analysis showed Vodafone's mobile share had stabilised at 42 percent and helped by Telstra, its fixed-line market share had grown to 32 percent, boosted by demand for mobile, fixed-line broadband and pay-TV.

"Vodafone Group was one of the first to understand that in a world of converged services a mobile-only offering was a dead-end," said analyst Henry Lancaster at Paul Budde Communications.

"The solution is in bundled services, which are attractive for operators since they gain some 'stickiness' among customers less willing to churn to another operator given that they have their full telecom/entertainment needs met within one bill."

The concept of one provider selling a package including mobile services, pay-TV, broadband and fixed-line telephony has become the holy grail of the communications industry, with pay-TV groups increasingly selling additional phone services and traditional telecoms firms moving into entertainment.

GROWTH IN SIGHT

Costs have risen in the enlarged New Zealand operation, but Stanners said the rate of the decline in its revenue had slowed.

"While we've not got growth, what we've been able to do is do better than our rivals," he said, adding that it had taken time to figure out how to sell multiple products. "We think it will go back to growth in the next 12 to 18 months."

Two years after the deal completed, half of Vodafone's mobile customers now take a fixed-line service and demand for data services has boosted the whole market.

Cost savings have been secured by putting the two networks together and the other big development has been in the enterprise, or corporate, sector which is more profitable.

Stanners believes his team is now in a position to offer advice to other Vodafone national units which are embarking on a similar path -- welcome news for a company that has been buffeted by the rapid pace of change in its sector.

Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator with operations in Europe, India, Africa and Asia Pacific, has 436 million mobile customers.

But the group has been hit hard by the prolonged economic downturn, by regulatory changes that have forced operators to cut prices and by fierce competition that has hit margins when it is having to invest in its infrastructure.

With more and more customers accessing the internet on their smartphones and tablet computers, those major telecoms firms which were mobile-only, such as Vodafone, needed to acquire fixed-line assets to meet the demand.

In Vodafone's core region of Europe that has left the British group vulnerable because nearly all of its rivals are integrated firms with fixed and mobile, such as Telefonica , Orange and Deutsche Telekom.

In markets where Vodafone does not have its own fixed-line infrastructure, it provides the service by wholesaling it from rivals, cutting the profits it can make. In response, it has bought cable operator Ono in Spain and Kabel Deutschland in Germany and been linked with a bid for Fastweb in Italy, while building its own network in other markets.

"We can now see how we can grow, using this new model," Stanners said. "The Vodafone brand can support being a total communications business." (1 US dollar = 0.6277 British pound) (Editing by Keith Weir)