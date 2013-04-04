Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, April 4 China Mobile and Vodafone, the world's largest and second largest mobile operators, have joined forces to apply for a licence to roll out a network in Myanmar.
Vodafone said the two groups had agreed to form a consortium to bid for a licence in the former Burma, where the government is seeking to increase the number of mobile operators from two to four.
"With a comparatively young and highly literate population of around 60 million, a GDP growth rate of 5.5 percent per annum and mobile phone penetration currently below 10 percent - significantly lower than in many other emerging economies - Myanmar will be an important new market for the global mobile industry," Vodafone said.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)