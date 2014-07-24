MILAN, July 24 Vodafone on Thursday extended its voluntary tender offer to buy all the share capital of Italian car electronics maker Cobra Automotive Technologies by five trading days to Aug. 1.

The acceptance period will now end at 1730 local time (1530 GMT) on Aug. 1, the company said in a statement. The original deadline was for the same time on Friday, July 25. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jane Baird)