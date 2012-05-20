LONDON May 20 Fund manager Orbis, the largest shareholder in Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW), stood firm on Sunday in its view that the telecoms provider was worth more than the 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) Vodafone had agreed to pay for it, regardless of any further decline in trading.

"Given the difficulties that CWW has encountered and the uncertainty its customers face around the future direction of the company, we would not be surprised for Monday's results to show a continuation of CWW's disappointing trends," an Orbis spokesman said.

"Having said that, we do not believe that CWW's current performance is a good indictor of the inherent value of the company."

CWW has bought forward its full-year results to noon on Monday to coincide with the publication of Vodafone's scheme of arrangement document.

The mobile phone operator's 38 pence-a-share bid is supported by CWW's board and shareholders representing 18.6 percent of the stock, but Orbis, which holds 19 percent, has declined to publicly endorse the offer, saying it undervalues the company. Orbis has said it is prepared to remain a minority shareholder in a Vodafone controlled CWW.

