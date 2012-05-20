BRIEF-Nestle: no comment on Kraft Heinz's Unilever approach
* on Kraft Heinz's Unilever approach: as a matter of principle we do not comment on our competitors' activities Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
LONDON May 20 Fund manager Orbis, the largest shareholder in Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW), stood firm on Sunday in its view that the telecoms provider was worth more than the 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) Vodafone had agreed to pay for it, regardless of any further decline in trading.
"Given the difficulties that CWW has encountered and the uncertainty its customers face around the future direction of the company, we would not be surprised for Monday's results to show a continuation of CWW's disappointing trends," an Orbis spokesman said.
"Having said that, we do not believe that CWW's current performance is a good indictor of the inherent value of the company."
CWW has bought forward its full-year results to noon on Monday to coincide with the publication of Vodafone's scheme of arrangement document.
The mobile phone operator's 38 pence-a-share bid is supported by CWW's board and shareholders representing 18.6 percent of the stock, but Orbis, which holds 19 percent, has declined to publicly endorse the offer, saying it undervalues the company. Orbis has said it is prepared to remain a minority shareholder in a Vodafone controlled CWW.
($1 = 0.6326 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.