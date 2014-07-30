RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
July 30 Vodafone Group Plc
* Offer to purchase outstanding notes
* Offer to purchase outstanding notes of nara cable funding limited and ono finance ii plc
* Issuers are stand-alone entities which issued notes to provide loans to cableuropa s.a.u. Vhesl is parent of vodafone espana s.a.u.
* Offer complies with change of control covenant set forth in indentures and vhesl is offering a premium over 101% required thereunder
* There are certain conditions to completion of offer to purchase and offers no assurances that offer to purchase will be completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017