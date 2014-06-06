LONDON, June 6 Vodafone, the world's
second-biggest mobile phone company, said government agencies in
a small number of countries in which it operates have direct
access to its network, enabling them to listen in to calls.
Security agencies across the world, and in particular in the
United States and Britain, have faced greater scrutiny since
Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA), disclosed the extent of their
surveillance to newspapers.
Snowden's disclosures caused an international uproar,
showing that U.S. and British agencies' monitoring programmes
took in ordinary people's telephone and electronic
communications.
Vodafone on Friday published a "Disclosure Report" which
said that while in many of the 29 countries in which it
operates, government agencies need legal notices to tap into
customers' communications, there are some countries where this
is not the case.
Vodafone said it could not give a full picture of all the
requests it gets, because it is unlawful in several countries to
disclose this information.
"In a small number of countries the law dictates that
specific agencies and authorities must have direct access to an
operator's network, bypassing any form of operational control
over lawful interception on the part of the operator," the
company said.
Vodafone has not named the countries where this can happen,
but in the document it calls on governments to amend legislation
so eavesdropping can only take place on legal grounds.
