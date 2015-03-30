LONDON, March 30 Vodafone Group said Mathias Dopfner, chairman and chief executive of German media group Axel Springer, would join its board as a non-executive director.

Vodafone chairman Gerard Kleisterlee said Dopfner had led his business through "a highly successful transition into digital and international markets".

The telecoms group also said on Monday its senior independent director Luc Vandevelde, a long-standing board member, would stand down at its AGM in July. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)