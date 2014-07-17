ATHENS, July 17 Britain's Vodafone and its Greek business partner Wind have offered to buy the shares they don't already own in Forthnet, a small Greek internet, telephony and pay television provider, Forthnet said on Thursday.

Vodafone and Wind, who already own about 39 percent of Forthnet, have made a non-binding bid with an indicative price range of 1.70 to 1.90 euros, Forthnet said in a bourse filing.

That would value the Greek company at about 200 million euros ($270 million), according to ThomsonReuters data. Emirates International Telecommunications LLC owns a 44 percent stake in Forthnet. ($1 = 0.7390 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)