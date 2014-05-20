(Adds links to related stories)
By Kate Holton
LONDON May 20 Britain's Vodafone said
next year's earnings would be hit by vital investment in its
network, as it again wrote down the value of some of its
European business - this time by 6.6 billion pounds - owing to
tough market conditions.
Shares in the stock dropped 4.3 percent, wiping 2 billion
pounds off the market value of Vodafone - which has reported
record falls in underlying revenue in the last 18 months, and
made several multi-billion impairment charges as it grapples
with fierce competition, regulator-imposed price cuts and
consumers who are making fewer calls to save money.
The latest charge takes the total impairment figure for
Vodafone in the last four years to 24.4 billion pounds.
To fight back, Vodafone has stepped up spending on its
network - the first among its rivals Telefonica,
Deutsche Telekom and Orange to boost its
investment plans. All have all reported lower profits due to
competition and the need to rebuild.
But before the spending and improvements can kick in,
Vodafone has suffered particularly poor revenues in Germany,
Italy and other European markets and said on Tuesday it had been
forced to write down the value of its assets across Europe due
to lower projected cash flows.
"Vodafone continues to spin the plates with mixed success,"
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers, said.
"The writedowns across several European regions are further
proof of the challenges the company is facing, with underlying
profit continuing to move in the wrong direction."
Vodafone has earmarked 19 billion pounds over the next two
years for investment in Europe and across its emerging market
operations in a bid to get ahead of its rivals, after selling
its U.S. business in a $130 billion deal.
It has bought cable operators in Germany and Spain to
increase the range of services it can sell - betting, like its
rivals, on fibre-optic networks and packages of services
combining mobile and fixed-line phone, high-speed internet and
TV to attract customers and boost future growth.
In its mobile business, it has pinned its hopes on the sale
of superfast fourth-generation mobile networks, or 4G, and said
on Tuesday it had 4.7 million 4G customers across 14 countries.
Europe has lagged regions like the United States in rolling out
4G and much of Vodafone's spending will go on this development.
Verizon, Vodafone's former U.S. partner, had 26.3
million 4G subscribers by the end of the first quarter.
"It is time to muscle up," Vodafone's Chief Executive
Vittorio Colao told reporters of his spending plans, describing
the move to 4G as a potential changing point in the company's
history as customers using it tend to use more data and spend
more.
SUBSTANTIAL CHALLENGES
Vodafone's investment plans will bring core earnings down to
between 11.4 billion and 11.9 billion pounds for 2015, from the
12.8 billion pounds it recorded in 2014 - itself down 7.4
percent.
The forecast for 2015 was well below the average
expectations of 12.5 billion pounds by analysts, according to
Reuters data, and is affected by the higher spending, the impact
from foreign exchange movements and other factors.
"Full year 2015 is an interesting one for Vodafone as the
company makes substantial investments in order to make a clearer
distinction between the quality of its network and the
competition," Espirito Santo said in a note to clients.
"Should this be achieved, then alongside an improving macro
environment Vodafone shares should benefit, however at this
juncture, visibility of success is low and competitive forces
remain substantial. We reiterate our Neutral recommendation."
Overall 2014 results were helped by an improvement in
underlying trading in the fourth quarter. That had been expected
however and was largely overlooked due to the weaker than
expected earnings outlook.
Colao said the highlights for the year came from India and
its African unit Vodacom, where an increasing number of
customers are using data, and where prices have held up.
Germany and Italy were deemed to be particularly difficult,
while Britain and Spain showed some signs of improvement. Colao
said Italy had turned highly competitive again in recent months
and that Vodafone would respond to the more aggressive tariffs.
Group organic service revenue for the fourth quarter fell by
3.8 percent, an improvement on the 4.8 percent drop recorded in
the third quarter and the 4.9 percent fall in the second.
For the year, organic service revenue - which strips out
items such as handset sales, currency movements and acquisitions
- was down 4.3 percent, dragged lower by a 9.1 percent drop in
Europe.
Shares in the group were down 4.8 percent to 206.7 pence by
1244 GMT, making it the top faller on the FTSE 100 Index.
($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds)
