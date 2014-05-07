Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI May 7 Vodafone Group Plc said on Wednesday it had begun an international investment arbitration against the Indian government in a more than $2 billion tax dispute, after the two sides failed to find a solution through talks.
Vodafone said it filed the arbitration on April 17. The company did not give details.
The long-running tax dispute is over Vodafone's acquisition of Indian mobile assets in 2007.
In 2012, India's Supreme Court ruled in favour of Vodafone saying the company was not liable to pay any tax on the deal. The Indian government later that year changed rules enabling it to tax already-concluded deals. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)