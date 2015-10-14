Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Oct 14 Vodafone Group Plc, the world's second-largest mobile operator by subscribers, is preparing for an initial public offering of its India unit, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said, local TV channels reported on Wednesday.
Colao said he was "positively inclined to an IPO," but was yet to take a final call since market conditions were still volatile.
An IPO for the telecom operator's India unit has been in the works for years now, but no date had been announced.
Vodafone entered India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa's mobile phone assets. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
