LONDON, March 17 Britain's Vodafone has
agreed a deal to buy Spanish cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion
euros ($10.03 billion), in the latest deal to rebuild its
European operations.
Vodafone said it expected to achieve cost and capital
expenditure synergies of approximately 240 million euros, before
integration costs by the fourth full year after completion.
For Vodafone, a purchase of the private equity-owned Ono
would be its third European fixed-broadband acquisition in two
years as the company seeks to improve its networks and shore up
its European businesses after the $130 billion sale of its U.S.
arm.
Ono, which sells fixed and mobile phone, TV and internet
services, has 1.9 million customers.