LONDON May 17 Mobile phone operator Vodafone posted its first underlying growth in both full-year revenue and core earnings since 2008, helped by a return to top-line growth in Europe in the fourth quarter.

The world's second-largest mobile phone operator reported full-year revenue of 40.97 billion pounds ($59 billion), up 2.3 percent on an underlying basis and broadly meeting market forecasts, helped by a better performance in South Africa, Egypt and Turkey.

It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 11.61 billion pounds, slightly shy of forecasts.

It said it expected underlying earnings growth to accelerate to 3-6 percent this year. ($1 = 0.6909 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)