UPDATE 2-Wizz Air cuts annual profit estimate as competition bites
* Airline ramps up expansion plans (Adds detail, interview quotes, analyst comment)
LONDON May 17 Mobile phone operator Vodafone posted its first underlying growth in both full-year revenue and core earnings since 2008, helped by a return to top-line growth in Europe in the fourth quarter.
The world's second-largest mobile phone operator reported full-year revenue of 40.97 billion pounds ($59 billion), up 2.3 percent on an underlying basis and broadly meeting market forecasts, helped by a better performance in South Africa, Egypt and Turkey.
It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 11.61 billion pounds, slightly shy of forecasts.
It said it expected underlying earnings growth to accelerate to 3-6 percent this year. ($1 = 0.6909 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Airline ramps up expansion plans (Adds detail, interview quotes, analyst comment)
CAIRO, Feb 1 Centamin, operator of Egypt's only commercial gold mine, expects to pay about $100 million in its first full year of profit-sharing with the government in 2017, subject to the price of gold, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.
CAIRO, Feb 1 Centamin, the operator of Egypt's only commercial gold mine, expects to pay about $100 million during its first full year of profit sharing with the government in 2017, subject to the price of gold, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.