LONDON, July 25 Vodafone received no
relief from tough market conditions in the first quarter, with a
slowdown in Spain and South Africa resulting in another heavy
drop in its key revenue measure.
The world's second-biggest mobile operator said the pace of
decline in organic service revenue, which strips out items such
as handset sales and currency movements, accelerated to 4.2
percent in the three months to June 30. That compared with a
rate of 4.0 percent, including a full contribution from Italy,
in the last quarter of its past financial year.
Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said the year had started in
line with the company's expectations, and its performance had
improved in markets such as Germany.
"Through our commercial actions and investment, our
performance is beginning to stabilise quarter-on-quarter in
several of our European markets, with customer appetite for 4G
services clearly growing," he said on Friday.
The limited number of analysts who provide forecasts for the
first quarter expected group service revenue to decline by 4.2
percent.
