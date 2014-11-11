* Q2 Organic service revenue down 1.5 percent
* Compares with near 4 or 5 pct falls in the last six
quarters
* Beats consensus expectation of 2.8 pct fall
* To offer retail broadband and TV in Britain
* Shares up 6 percent, hit highest in six months
(Adds details, link to Breakingviews comment)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Nov 11 Vodafone, the world's
second-biggest mobile operator, nudged up its full-year earnings
forecast on Tuesday as improving demand in its big European
markets and an investment push into new products helped reduce a
drop in revenue.
Faced with increased competition from entertainment groups
and fixed-line providers, Vodafone also said it plans to launch
a broadband and TV service in its British home market to compete
with rivals who offer a wider range of products.
The improvement in trading, which sparked hopes of a return
to growth in its key revenue measurement by early next year
after more than two years of falls, sent its shares up 6 percent
to a six-month high.
"There is growing evidence of stabilisation in a number of
our European markets," said Chief Executive Vittorio Colao. "Our
two-year, 19 billion pound investment programme is well underway
and customers are beginning to see the benefits."
Vodafone has embarked on a programme to either build or buy
superfast fixed-line broadband networks across Europe, to enable
it to compete with rivals offering mobile contracts alongside
television, broadband or fixed-line deals.
Vodafone said it would launch a consumer broadband offering
with a TV package in Britain supported by its Cable & Wireless
fibre network which it currently offers to corporate customers.
The additional services will help it to compete with BT
which is due to launch a consumer mobile service next year.
Vodafone said it was not looking to spark a price war in its
highly competitive home market but to defend its position and
keep hold of existing customers.
DATA TRAFFIC
Analysts said the move into more services such as fixed-line
telephony, TV and faster 4G mobile had helped the overall
results. Customers signing up to faster 4G mobile services were
willing to pay for bigger packages, with data traffic up 80
percent, while demand for 3G in India boosted results there.
The update echoes Dutch rival KPN, which in October
showed revenue and profit falling at a slower than expected pace
as its strategy of investing in faster networks bore fruit.
Analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said the outlook for
Vodafone was more positive than for some time.
"The increased use of data services, particularly in the
upgrade from 3G to 4G, is supportive and there is still much
headway for growth as those networks roll out in the key Indian
market and Europe respectively," they said.
Vodafone reported second-quarter organic service revenue,
which strips out items like handset sales and currency
movements, down 1.5 percent, compared with near 4 or 5 percent
falls it recorded in the last six quarters. It also beat the
consensus expectation of a fall of 2.8 percent.
It now expects full-year core earnings to be between 11.6
billion pounds and 11.9 billion, compared with previous guidance
of 11.4 billion to 11.9 billion.
