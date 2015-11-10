LONDON Nov 10 Britain's Vodafone said
on Tuesday it had started preparations to float its Indian unit
as it reported a return to earnings growth for the group as a
whole in the first half.
"We have recently begun preparations for a potential IPO of
Vodafone India, subject to market conditions," the mobile
operator said.
Vodafone added 4.4 million customers in India in the first
half of the year, taking its total in the country to 188.2
million.
Investors have been expecting Vodafone to float its Indian
business but the plan has been delayed by a long-running tax
dispute with the government and fierce competition in the
market.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)