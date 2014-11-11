LONDON Nov 11 The chief executive of Vodafone would "take a look at" Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb if it were put up for sale by infrastructure fund F2i, he said on Tuesday, adding that he would only pursue a deal under the right conditions.

Telecom Italia has given a mandate to its chief executive to negotiate the acquisition of a majority stake in Metroweb, a source close to the matter said last month.

