LONDON Nov 10 Vodafone took aim at
Europe's former state telecoms companies like Deutsche Telekom
and BT on Tuesday, saying that unless
regulators get tougher on giving their rivals better and cheaper
access to their networks, new monopolies would emerge and
customers would suffer.
Chief Executive Vittorio Colao also said the former monopoly
network operators - so-called incumbents - were still relying
too much on their old copper networks, often built with taxpayer
money, to provide broadband services, rather than getting on
with building the pure new fibre networks Europe needs.
He also said that if the incumbents were to be given help
building these new networks they should be laying enough spare
capacity - dark fibre - for competitors to use, and even take
over. In addition he said he was concerned that BT and other
incumbents were now looking at adopting a new technology to
enable them to use existing copper lines instead of fibre on the
last leg of the network.
Colao said he wanted regulators to stop BT and Deutsche
Telekom using modernised copper networks as a way of restricting
competition.
"The real thing that Europe needs is fibre and open fibre,
ideally access to dark fibre, so you can all compete on the same
grounds, and that is also future proof," he said.
"There is a clear agenda on the part of these companies to
undo 30 years of customer choice, re-establish their former
monopolies and make it very difficult for other players to
compete," he said earlier on Tuesday, after Vodafone reported a
return to earnings growth.
Vodafone had been in talks in the summer with Europe's
biggest cable company Liberty Global about an
unspecified exchange of assets, a deal that potentially could
have delivered the convergence of mobile and fixed-line
infrastructure it needs in major markets like Britain to handle
high speed data traffic.
Since the talks failed in September Vodafone says it had
gone back to its original plan of building up converged fixed
and mobile services country by country, taking on the likes of
Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica in the process.
In Britain, where Colao says Vodafone is not in the driving
seat in terms of consolidation, he wants BT to be broken up and
its network arm Openreach sold, one of the options currently
being looked at by UK regulator Ofcom in its strategic review of
the national telecoms market.
Currently Openreach is obliged to make its network available
to BT's own separate retail services arm and its rivals on the
same wholesale terms.
But last month BT got outline approval to buy leading mobile
operator EE, which will result in current owners Orange
and Deutsche Telekom holding stakes in BT.
BT said in response to Vodafone's complaints that the UK was
one of the most competitive markets in the world, and it was
highly surprising to suggest otherwise.
"The UK is a broadband leader and much of that is down to
the 3 billion pounds that BT has invested in its open-access
fibre network," a spokesman said.
"BT has invested heavily whilst other companies have sat on
the sidelines with their hands in their very deep pockets."
