EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso retreats from 4-month high, Latam FX up

MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexico's peso pulled back from a more than four-month high on Thursday as other Latin American currencies extended their advance for a second session on bets the United States will hike interest rates this year less than previously expected. The peso hit 19.05 per dollar earlier in the session, its strongest since it was battered by the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President, but its advance flagged as the currency retreated to around 19.26 per dolla