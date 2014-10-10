Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Oct 10 India's Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of Vodafone Group Plc in a transfer pricing dispute, two television stations reported on Friday.
Vodafone had appealed against the Indian tax office's decision to add about 32 billion rupees ($523 million) to its taxable income for the financial year 2009/10, CNBC TV18 said.
Vodafone is among several multinational companies involved in transfer pricing disputes with Indian tax authorities. ($1 = 61.1625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)