* Latest industry tie-up to save costs
* Deal will establish biggest Irish network
(Adds sourcing, reaction)
LONDON/DUBLIN, July 4 Vodafone and
Hutchison Whampoa's 3 are close to agreeing a deal to
merge their Irish telecoms infrastructure in the latest industry
tie-up designed to save costs and boost coverage, three sources
familiar with the situation said.
The sources, who asked not to be named because the talks
were not public, said nothing had yet been signed between
Vodafone and Hutchison Whampoa, the Hong Kong-based conglomerate
that operates the 3 mobile brand in Ireland.
The merger will create a 50-50 joint venture that would
result in the biggest network in Ireland while producing
"significant" cost savings, one of the sources said without
elaborating on the size of the savings.
The Financial Times newspaper said the savings for each
business could exceed 200 million pounds ($313.57 million) over
a five-year period.
The talks follow a spate of similar deals across Europe
where operators are looking for ways to upgrade their networks
at a time when customers are cutting back on spending.
Vodafone announced a deal in June to share a network in
Britain with Telefonica's O2 to help cut the cost of
building a new superfast service.
In Ireland, Vodafone and 3 would put the telecoms
infrastructure into the joint venture but maintain their
independent spectrum and retail services.
Both companies, which declined to comment, also compete with
O2 and Meteor Mobile, owned by the Eircom Group.
"Such an agreement would have the potential to significantly
improve network quality, speed to market with 4G, lead to much
better cash generation and enhance returns on capital in the
Irish market for both companies," analysts at Espirito Santo
said, in reference to upgraded fourth generation networks.
"For example, it would be reasonable to expect cuts to
consensus capex/sales forecasts in the 1-2 percentage points
range from 2013 onwards.
"Deals such as the recent agreement with Telefonica in the
UK and the potential for a JV in Ireland are fully in line with
our view that Vodafone will emerge as the pre-eminent network
operator in Europe. Vodafone seems to be working on a market by
market basis and is not necessarily tying itself to one
partner."
($1 = 0.6378 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton in London and Lorraine Turner in
Dublin; Editing by David Cowell)