* Organic service revenue down 4.8 pct in Q3
* Expects revenue improvement due to 4G demand
* Currency turmoil hitting emerging markets
By Kate Holton and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 6 Britain's Vodafone said it
was finally seeing early signs of a turnaround due to a growing
number of customers and the take-up of more expensive 4G
services, following yet another torrid quarter hit by fierce
competition in Europe.
The world's second-largest mobile operator has reported
record falls in underlying revenue in the last 18 months, due
also to regulator-imposed price cuts and European consumers
reducing the number of calls they made during the recession.
The firm, which is investing to improve network speed and
coverage after selling its U.S. arm in a $130 billion deal, said
organic service revenue - stripping out items such as handset
sales, currency movements and acquisitions - was down 4.8
percent in the three months to the end of December.
That was in line with forecasts and followed a 4.9 percent
drop in the previous quarter.
Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said, however, he thought the
group could be nearing the bottom in terms of trading due to a
number of green shoots on the horizon.
Those included an easing of the price cuts imposed by
Brussels, an increasing demand by customers in emerging markets
for Internet on their phones, and a revamp of its pricing which
has drawn more customers to pre-paid contracts in key markets in
Europe.
The company, second only to China Mobile globally
in terms of subscribers and Britain's third-largest company by
market capitalisation, confirmed its full-year outlook.
Shares in the group were up 2.8 percent at 1108 GMT, making
it the second-highest climber on the FTSE 100 Index,
which was up 0.7 percent.
"Europe is still tough but there are a number of lead
indicators," Finance Director Andy Halford told reporters,
citing the increasing number of contract customers and the
roll-out of the superfast 4G offering.
"When we put all of that together on Europe we're saying
that over time we think that is going to be helpful in terms of
the direction of travel on the revenue."
INTENSE PRESSURE
Thursday's trading update showed quarterly organic service
revenue down 7.9 percent in Germany, down 5.1 percent in Britain
and down 16.6 percent in Italy. Europe as a whole, which makes
up two-thirds of revenue, was down 9.6 percent.
In its faster-growing emerging market division of Africa,
Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP) it was up 5.5 percent.
In order to improve its offering, Colao said the group was
in talks with several local content providers, which could
mirror the deals it did in Britain where it offers a music
service or sports clips with its faster 4G offering.
Vodafone described the pressures in Europe, where it
competes with the likes of Telefonica, Orange
and Deutsche Telekom, as intense.
That fits with the only other trading updates given so far
for this quarter by the big telecom groups, with Nordic operator
TeliaSonera and Dutch group KPN reporting
weaker-than-expected quarterly profits.
With the U.S. arm sold, Vodafone's exposure to emerging
markets has also increased. The British group is present in
markets such as South Africa, Turkey and India, which have all
been hit by falls in their currencies in recent weeks.
Colao said the recent turmoil in emerging markets had shown
his cautious approach to expansion had been the right move, but
that with mobile services remaining a basic need, he was
confident in the future of those markets where they operate.
ADVERSE FX MOVES
Overall revenue on a reported basis in the AMAP region fell
6.0 percent, dragged down by a 12.5 percentage point impact from
adverse foreign exchange rate movements, particularly with
regard to the Indian rupee, the South African rand, the Turkish
lira and the Australian dollar.
Despite the relentless pressures on the business in the core
European markets and the uncertainty elsewhere, shares in
Vodafone have rallied in the last year as it negotiated the sale
of its 45 percent stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless.
With the deal due to complete at the end of February,
Vodafone has itself been seen as a takeover target. But the most
likely candidate AT&T was forced by the takeover panel to
reveal its intentions, and said last week it had no plans to buy
Vodafone in the next six months.
Vodafone shares have lost 7 percent since that announcement
and hit their lowest since October on Wednesday. But sector
bankers and analysts expect the U.S. group, which has spoken
openly about its interest in Europe, to return at some point.
Analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said Vodafone's
European performance was slightly lower than expected, dragged
down by a disappointing organic revenue growth in Germany,
although the company was gaining traction in adding new
customers in the country. Its emerging market result, however,
was slightly better than consensus.
"We think Vodafone's Q3 report is therefore OK and perhaps
the shares could see a relief rally today post KPN's poor Q4 and
guidance earlier this week," they said.