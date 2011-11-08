* First half results ahead of forecasts
* Lifts profit outlook to top half of range
* Shares up 2.4 percent
(Adds shares, details)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Nov 8 Vodafone lifted its
full-year profit outlook on Tuesday as strong growth in emerging
markets and robust trading in northern Europe more than offset
weakness on the southern fringes of the euro zone.
The results were boosted by growth in India and Turkey and
solid performances in Germany, Britain and the Netherlands.
Vodafone raised its interim dividend by 7 percent on top of a
special dividend from U.S. venture Verizon Wireless .
"They're really great numbers," analyst Will Draper at
Espirito Santo said. "The revenue is strong in a quarter that we
expected to be the weakest in the year.
"The fading impact of (regulatory cuts) from now onwards, in
Germany especially, give us optimism that service revenue growth
and EBITDA margin will improve further in the second half."
Shares in Vodafone were up 2.4 percent to 176.95 pence in
early trading and were the top gainers in a European telecoms
index up 1.7 percent.
The group moved its outlook for full-year adjusted operating
profit to the top end of its range, predicting profits of
between 11.4 billion and 11.8 billion pounds, compared with an
earlier forecast of 11 to 11.8 billion pounds.
Part of the growth was driven by a strong performance in
India, where service revenue accelerated to 20.1 percent in the
second quarter from 16.8 percent in the first, due to a larger
customer base making more calls and accessing the Internet.
The group was also boosted by strong demand around the world
for data services, enabling customers to access the internet on
the go via smartphones, and by signing up more corporate
customers.
The growth in data revenues was particularly strong in
emerging markets, where many consumers do not have access to
fixed-line internet services and even held up in the tough
Southern European markets.
RIGHT STRATEGY
But the group showed it was still facing tough conditions in
southern Europe. Its core profit margin slipped 0.6 percent
points due to price cuts in Spain, although at 32.0 percent it
was still ahead of a 31.6 percent Reuters poll forecast.
In Italy, a decline in organic service revenue accelerated
to 3 percent in the second quarter from 1.5 percent in the
first, and Vodafone took an impairment loss of 450 million
pounds ($720 million) in relation to its Greek business.
"In the first half of the year we have made good further
progress in executing our strategy of delivering growth and
value," Chief Executive Vittorio Colao told reporters.
"Although the macro economic outlook is uncertain the
diversity of our business gives us the confidence that we will
continue to perform strongly in the second half of the year."
The group posted first-half revenue up 4.1 percent to 23.5
billion pounds and core earnings up 2.3 percent to 7.5 billion
pounds. Analysts had been expecting group revenue at 23.4
billion pounds and earnings at 7.4 billion pounds.
On the key industry metric of group organic service revenue,
which relates to the provision of ongoing services, the group
was up 1.3 percent in the second quarter, better than consensus
of 1.1 percent.
"Within that, the really encouraging thing was Europe," said
Espirito Santo's Draper.
Organic service revenue in Europe, which accounts for 70
percent of the group, was down 1.3 percent, flat on the first
quarter and comfortably ahead of forecasts at 1.7 percent.
"In summary a very solid first half with second quarter
growth coming through more strongly than expected in Europe and
management guidance more confident for the full year," Deutsche
Bank said in a note.
"This helps justify the popularity of Vodafone at this time
as a relatively safe haven despite various macro concerns, and
we reiterate our Buy rating."
The group reiterated its outlook for free cash flow of 6
billion to 6.5 billion pounds, despite missing forecasts due to
what it described as a timing issue.
Vodafone has reported ahead of most of the large European
telecom firms this quarter, although France Telecom
said at the end of October that it had nudged up its annual cash
flow target due to tight cost control.
($1=.6251 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters, Sophie Walker and Mike Nesbit)