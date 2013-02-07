LONDON Feb 7 Trading at Vodafone
worsened in the third quarter as falls in customer usage in
Europe pushed organic service revenue at the world's second
largest mobile operator down a worse than expected 2.6 percent.
The plunge in group organic service revenue for the three
months to Dec. 31 marks an acceleration from the 1.4 percent
fall recorded in the second quarter and a forecast of a fall of
2.4 percent.
The fall in the second quarter marked the first fall in the
key industry measurement since 2010.
The group, led by Vittorio Colao, was hit by fewer customers
making calls in southern European markets such as Spain and
Italy, a slowdown in Germany and Britain, and weaker growth in
emerging markets such as India.
The group kept its outlook unchanged for free cash flow for
the year, after it nudged it lower at the first half results in
November.