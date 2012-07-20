LONDON, July 20 Vodafone, the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, posted a sharp drop off in organic growth in the first quarter, dragged down by weak trading in Italy and Spain and a worse performance in Britain.

The British firm has outperformed its peers in the last year but the tough conditions across Europe forced the group to cut its medium-term outlook and write down the value of its assets by 4 billion pounds in May, as customers sought to save money by making fewer calls.

On Friday, Vodafone posted first quarter group service revenue of 9.98 billion pounds, reflecting organic growth year-on-year of 0.6 percent, which was below the Reuters-compiled consensus of 0.9 percent.

The 0.6 percent compared to the surprisingly strong 2.3 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter, which benefited from a leap year.

The group has stood out from its peers in the past, including paying a record dividend, as strength in emerging markets, Germany, Britain and Turkey offset a slump in spending in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece. (Reporting by Kate Holton)