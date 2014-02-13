NEW DELHI Feb 13 Vodafone Group Plc

* India unit says retains 900 Mhz spectrum in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata

* India unit says buys 1800 Mhz spectrum in 11 service areas

* India unit says to spend a total of 196 billion Indian rupees ($3.16 billion) in spectrum buy

* India unit says 56 billion rupees will be paid up front for spectrum purchase ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees)