MUMBAI Oct 29 Vodafone Group Plc has
sought approval from the authorities to raise its stake in the
India unit for 101.41 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) it said on
Tuesday, after India allowed foreign companies to take full
ownership of local carriers.
Vodafone, which entered India in 2007 by buying Hutchison
Whampoa's local cellular assets in an $11 billion
deal, directly and indirectly owns a combined 84.5 percent of
Vodafone India, the country's No.2 telecoms company by users.
Vodafone directly owns 64.38 percent of the India unit.
In August, India relaxed rules on foreign holdings in the
sector to allow companies such as Vodafone to own 100 percent of
their Indian businesses.
Before the rule change, foreign companies were limited to
direct stakes of no more than 74 percent in Indian carriers.
India's Piramal Enterprises owns about 11 percent
of Vodafone India. The remainder is owned by investors including
Indian businessman Analjit Singh, Vodafone India's non-executive
chairman.
Vodafone said on Tuesday after increasing its stake to 100
percent in the India unit, the British telecoms operator would
consider providing additional capital by subscribing to shares
of the subsidiary.
Vodafone has told the Indian government it plans to invest
more than $2 billion in the country, Telecommunications Minister
Kapil Sibal told Reuters this month.