MUMBAI Nov 24 India's Supreme Court has asked
Vodafone Group Plc to pay 20 billion rupees ($302
million) to the government in relation to the phone carrier's
plans to merge four of its operating businesses ahead of a share
listing.
Vodafone India Ltd, the country's second-biggest mobile
phone carrier by customers and revenue, is contesting at a
telecoms tribunal government charges of about $1.1 billion for
merging the businesses.
The Indian Supreme Court on Monday asked Vodafone for the
$302 million as an interim payment, according to a lawyer on the
case. The government will allow the merger process to proceed as
soon as Vodafone deposits the money, the lawyer said.
Vodafone's final fee will depend the outcome of the case at
the telecoms tribunal, the lawyer said.
Vodafone declined to comment on the case.
Vodafone has started preparations for a potential initial
public offering of the Indian business, it said earlier this
month.
($1 = 66.3282 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suchitra Mohanty. Editing
by Paul Sandle and Jane Merriman)