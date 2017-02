MUMBAI May 22 Vodafone's Indian unit may not launch a planned initial public offer this year if the government accepts airwaves auction proposals by the sector regulator, the unit's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"It is highly unlikely that we are able to do an IPO in the middle of so many spectrum auctions. It depends on what the final decision on auction of spectrum will be," Marten Pieters told reporters. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Malini Menon)