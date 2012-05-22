* Says IPO unlikely to happen this year
* CEO says world is watching Indian government
By Kate Holton and Aradhana Aravindan
LONDON/MUMBAI, May 22 Vodafone Chief
Executive Vittorio Colao ramped up the rhetoric in his fight
with the Indian government on Tuesday, accusing the country of
deterring foreign investment but warning that he would not walk
away.
The result, the company said, was that it was now unlikely
to float shares in the business this year.
"There has been widespread concern in India and in the world
about this," Colao said. "It is time for the political
leadership of the country to look their bureaucrats in the eye
and ask whether this is what they want for their country."
Britain-based Vodafone, the biggest overseas corporate
investor in India, has repeatedly clashed with the Indian
authorities over a string of tax and regulatory issues since it
bought into the country in 2007.
Having won a high-profile Supreme Court ruling that cleared
it of any need to pay tax on the 2007 transaction, the
government simply announced retrospective legislation that would
change the rules.
India, crucial to Vodafone's strategy of chasing growth in
emerging markets, has also imposed high costs on spectrum
airwaves.
And this month it appeared to up the stakes by releasing a
report on plans to tackle corruption and black-money, and naming
Vodafone as a culprit.
"The very concept of associating Vodafone to black money is
ridiculous," Colao told reporters in London as the group
published full-year results highlighting the importance of
emerging markets to offset the slower growth in Europe.
"We bought a company in India, we invested in India, we have
made no capital gain in India, and we won a Supreme Court case
in India. So I don't see anything black here," he said,
appearing increasingly annoyed.
Asked if Vodafone was between a rock and a hard place, due
to its reliance on India for growth, the Italian replied: "We
are a pretty hard rock ourselves. We'll see."
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Vodafone, the largest mobile operator in the world, has
grown quickly since entering India, but its five-year, $2.2
billion tax battle has come to symbolise the perils foreign
firms face doing business in the country.
The company said in April it had threatened the Indian
government with arbitration proceedings.
The earlier Supreme Court victory had been hailed by
business groups as a sign of an improving climate for foreign
investment, and the many twists and turns have been closely
watched by the business community.
But the tax battle is merely the most high-profile issue
faced by Vodafone.
While its Indian unit became the country's second-largest
mobile carrier by revenue, it was forced to take an impairment
charge of $3.6 billion in 2010 due to cut-throat competition and
escalating spectrum costs.
Marten Pieters, chief executive of Vodafone India, said on
Tuesday the group had started preparing for an IPO, but added
uncertainty over the rules and pricing of the latest spectrum
auction meant it was unlikely to go ahead this year.
"We would also need some certainty around the valuation of
the business and, of course, pricing and availability of
spectrum is a very important issue for every operator," he said.
Carriers, including market leader Bharti Airtel,
Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, have condemned the
regulatory changes proposed last month, saying they would add
billions of dollars to their costs and hurt profit.
India's telecoms regulator has proposed starting prices for
a new airwaves auction of nearly 10 times the amount companies
paid in 2008.
Nick Read, the head of Vodafone's emerging market business,
told reporters in London the company would struggle to develop a
business case in certain parts of the country if the spectrum
prices went ahead unchanged.
"We think it is exceptionally high pricing that is not good
for the industry or the country, and would have significant
ramifications on pricing for consumers," he said.
Asked about the chances for an IPO, Read laughed.
"Clearly, with the tax situation where it is and the
regulatory environment where it is, it wouldn't be appropriate
for us to be talking about an IPO," he said. "But we want to IPO
that business."
($1 = 54.9750 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.6328 British pounds)
(Writing by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Devidutte
Tripathy; Editing by David Hulmes)