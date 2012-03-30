March 30 Vodafone Group Plc is
considering a number of courses of action following India's
proposal to retrospectively tax overseas transactions involving
local assets, the company said on Friday, calling the proposal
"grossly unjust".
"We are urgently considering a number of courses of action,
both in India and internationally, in consultation with our
advisers and we continue to discuss these issues with a wide
range of stakeholders both in India and internationally," the
company said.
Vodafone won a five-year legal battle against the Indian tax
authorities in January as the country's top court dismissed a
$2.2 billion tax demand raised over the British company's
acquisition of Indian mobile assets in 2007.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)